WWE had a massive reason behind Cody Rhodes getting Number 30 at Royal Rumble 2023 - Reports

Cody Rhodes once again made a grand return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and won the gimmick match by entering at the very end. However, a new report states that the company intentionally put Rhodes last to prevent any negative reactions from fans.

Last year, Cody Rhodes returned to the Grandest Stage of Them All and rejoined the company as he defeated Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. After a trilogy of matches with The Visionary, Rhodes was sidelined due to an injury and took a couple of months off to heal.

Last week, the American Nightmare returned to the company and entered the Royal Rumble match at number 30. According to a report from WON, the real reason Rhodes entered last was to prevent any negative reaction from the fans after Sami Zayn was left out of the match. Check it out:

"He got a gigantic pop, given the videos showing his story, the return at Mania, the match with Rollins with a torn pec, the surgery and the rehab. There were some boos from people who wanted it to be Zayn, but hardly enough that it mattered and they only lasted a few seconds." [H/T - WON]

It will be interesting to see how the Road to WrestleMania will shape up in the coming weeks as fans still expect Sami Zayn to face Roman Reigns at the event.

Cody Rhodes broke a huge record at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Last year, Cody Rhodes ended his brief run with AEW and left the company to rejoin WWE. He returned to WrestleMania 38 as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' mystery opponent and won the match.

Last week, the American Nightmare entered the Royal Rumble match. In the end, he eliminated Gunther and won the match. Rhodes punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39 where he will face Roman Reigns for the titles.

Interestingly, Rhodes broke a huge record at the event with his spot. The American Nightmare became the 5th person to win the Royal Rumble match from the 30th spot.

The previous spot with the most number of wins was Number 27. The former winners from Number 30 are Brock Lesnar (2022), Triple H (2016), John Cena (2008), The Undertaker (2007), and now Rhodes has joined the list.

