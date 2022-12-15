WWE are now looking to change the design of Championship belts in NXT to the non-colored version, according to a reliable source.

The Stamford-based promotion redesigned the brand's men's and women's titles earlier this year by adding a splash of color to the center and side plates. Although the belt kept their Black/Gold and White/Gold base designs respectfully, the space between the lettering on the plates saw a splashed array of colors added.

This change was made in the men's title when Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the belt for a second time in 2022. The design change for the Women's Championship was made at the same time.

Championship belt maker Dan Beltzer (AKA BeltFanDan) on Twitter recently tweeted out that he had heard about WWE possibly looking to ditch the "rainbow" belts for the developmental brand. These will reportedly be replaced by the previous "non-colored" designs.

"Word on the street is the rainbow NXT belts are going to be replaced with the prior non-colored ones."

You can check out his tweet below:

Dan has previously broken the news of title belt design news in the wrestling world. Most notably, he reported the planned design change for the United States and Intercontinental Championships in 2019. So this report does have merit to it.

Mandy Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship amidst controversial circumstances

In the hours following her NXT Women's title loss to Roxanne Perez last night, it was reported (and later confirmed) that Mandy Rose had been released from WWE.

This came as a surprise to almost everyone who heard the news. It was mostly because Mandy was one of the longest reigning champions in the belt's history, with her reign lasting 413 days before coming to an end.

The Toxic Attraction leader was initially supposed to defend her title at the White and Gold brand's upcoming New Year's Evil event, but the match was preponed for this week's episode of NXT.

The reason for the release that has now come out is that Mandy Rose was sharing allegedly explicit content on her BrandArmy page behind a paywall. This was in violation of WWE's talent policies. Despite that, her status in the company put many officials in a tough position regarding the situation.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.



WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. https://t.co/RZSiQ53XPf

What has been pushed to the background in this situation is the fact that Roxanne Perez became the new NXT Women's Champion. After winning the first ever Iron Survivor Challenge at the Deadline Premium Live Event, she challenged Mandy for the title. Perez seemingly took it off her because a release was in sight.

Mandy has a 90-day No Compete clause because she was wrestling in the developmental brand with a main roster contract. It remains to be seen what is in store for her future.

