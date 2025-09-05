  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • WWE is moving 5-time US Champion to RAW after this week's SmackDown - Reports 

WWE is moving 5-time US Champion to RAW after this week's SmackDown - Reports 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 05, 2025 02:33 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

WWE is all set for a major shake-up after this week's edition of SmackDown in Chicago, with a fan-favorite star being moved to RAW for good. If reports are to be believed, John Cena will become exclusive to the red brand as he inches closer to his retirement in less than 100 days.

Ad

The Leader of Cenation is fresh off a win over Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025 and is expected to address fans on SmackDown over what lies ahead for him now.

Cena, who will wrestle his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, will be left with just seven more appearances in WWE after this week's show. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's WrestleVotes Radio, it was reported that Cena was likely to make his final SmackDown appearance in Chicago.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live has now shared an update, revealing that the company is internally viewing the five-time US Champion as a RAW star.

Ad

Oba Femi offered to retire John Cena from WWE

With Cena's retirement match barely three months away, there's been a lot of chatter surrounding who WWE would pick for the marquee spot. In a recent interview, reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi presented himself as a worthy contender, saying he was more than willing to show the door to The Leader of Cenation.

Ad
"If I could catch John Cena, [You would fight him on his way out?] I'll put him out. [You would retire John Cena?] I'll show him the way out. He's on his way out. So, watch your step. I would [retire John Cena]," Femi said.

Despite Femi's interest, there's little chance he would be picked for the coveted spot as he's currently atop the mountain in NXT. It's safe to assume the global juggernaut could opt for an established main roster talent for the job.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications