WWE is moving 5-time US Champion to RAW after this week's SmackDown - Reports 

WWE is all set for a major shake-up after this week's edition of SmackDown in Chicago, with a fan-favorite star being moved to RAW for good. If reports are to be believed, John Cena will become exclusive to the red brand as he inches closer to his retirement in less than 100 days.The Leader of Cenation is fresh off a win over Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025 and is expected to address fans on SmackDown over what lies ahead for him now.Cena, who will wrestle his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, will be left with just seven more appearances in WWE after this week's show. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's WrestleVotes Radio, it was reported that Cena was likely to make his final SmackDown appearance in Chicago.Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live has now shared an update, revealing that the company is internally viewing the five-time US Champion as a RAW star.Oba Femi offered to retire John Cena from WWEWith Cena's retirement match barely three months away, there's been a lot of chatter surrounding who WWE would pick for the marquee spot. In a recent interview, reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi presented himself as a worthy contender, saying he was more than willing to show the door to The Leader of Cenation.&quot;If I could catch John Cena, [You would fight him on his way out?] I'll put him out. [You would retire John Cena?] I'll show him the way out. He's on his way out. So, watch your step. I would [retire John Cena],&quot; Femi said. Despite Femi's interest, there's little chance he would be picked for the coveted spot as he's currently atop the mountain in NXT. It's safe to assume the global juggernaut could opt for an established main roster talent for the job.