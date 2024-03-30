WWE has “mystery slot” planned for WrestleMania - Reports

WWE is days away from the 40th annual WrestleMania event, and the rumor mill is running strong with speculation on potential surprises. New details have just been revealed on plans for the two-night card.

WrestleMania XL will take place on April 6 and April 7, and both nights will be loaded up with matches and various happenings. There has been increased buzz on major names appearing this year, such as Steve Austin, John Cena, and The Undertaker, among others.

WWE has not finalized the WrestleMania 40 card, but they are close to having the line-ups decided for both nights. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that a "mystery slot" is planned for the card.

Backstage sources would not elaborate on the planned "mystery slot," and the report noted that it could be for Cena or someone else. However, the identity of the person is not known as of this writing.

John Cena fuels WWE WrestleMania XL speculation

The WWE Universe is hopeful that John Cena will appear at the 40th annual WrestleMania, with many fans thinking there's no way the Cenation leader can miss such a milestone event.

The Face That Runs The Place is rumored to appear at WrestleMania XL next month, along with other top names, as is the case every year when we get closer to The Grandest Stage of Them All. Cena took to Instagram and recently fueled speculation on a potential role in the match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

The pro wrestling veteran often posts random and meaningless images to his Instagram feed, and it remains to be seen if the image below is related to The Usos, or not. As usual, Cena did not caption the photo, but the graphic borrows the popular catchphrase from Main Event Jey:

"yeet or be yeeted," Cena's image says.

Cena has not wrestled since Crown Jewel on November 4. He shockingly lost a 16-minute match to Solo Sikoa that night, in what appeared to be the end to his feud with The Bloodline. Cena was able to make a temporary return to the storylines last year as his Hollywood projects were put on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Who would you rather see return to the ring at WrestleMania XL? Steve Austin The Undertaker 0 votes View Discussion