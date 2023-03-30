Why is John Cena's social media game so weird? 16-time WWE Champion finally breaks silence

John Cena is one of the most notable personalities even outside WWE, given his many ventures in movies and TV series. Despite the fame, he still makes sure to keep a few things hidden by changing up his social media presence.

The 16-time World Champion has an eccentric style of handling his Instagram account, where he just posts memes and cryptic photos without captions. However, on Twitter, he usually shares inspirational quotes and occasionally promotes his recent projects.

While on the Whiskey Ginger podcast, John Cena revealed that he handles social media that way because he believes letting people know your story should be earned. Adding that he wasn't a fan of putting his personal life on camera, but stated that his eccentric way of posting gives a message.

"I believe that people have to earn the right to hear your story. I am just not an advocate of turning the camera around in my own life. I have a wonderful circle of people I love that d*** know everything about me and they love me back and we've earned that respect. Each platform I use uniquely, differently. I use Twitter differently than Facebook, I use Instagram differently than TikTok, and all four sometimes send a certain message in unison."

As of now, the WWE Superstar mainly focuses his attention on his Hollywood career, but he is set for a big return this weekend when Cena will battle Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39.

John Cena reveals why he posts WWE Hall of Famer frequently on Instagram

For those following The Cenation Leader on Instagram, it's been known that aside from his unusual photos, a person who regularly appears on his page is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. As it turns out, there's an interesting reason behind this.

In a past interview on The Ellen Show, John Cena shared that WWE was the one who instructed him to open an Instagram account. Since he had no choice, he wanted to run the account his way. When questioned about frequently posting the Texas Rattlesnake, Cena revealed that he just wanted to dedicate Fridays to the wrestling legend but with a twist.

“For some reason on Friday I figured it should be ‘Stone Cold Friday’, but you will never see ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, it will be ‘Stone Cold’ something else.”

A lot has changed with the 45-year-old over the years, but it looks like his dedication to professional wrestling and social media handling are the exceptions.

