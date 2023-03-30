How to watch WWE WrestleMania 39 live? Date and time in the US, full match card, and more

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just a few days away, and most wrestling fans worldwide are surely not planning to miss out on the April premium live event. The Hollywood theme event is set to feature several high-stakes matches, and blockbuster names will be present for the upcoming show.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be held on April 1 and 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, and 5 p.m. PT. 13 matches have already been confirmed for the card, yet only a few matches have been confirmed as to which night it will take place.

For fans who are interested in watching the action live at WWE WrestleMania 39, read here to learn more about the different bundles and prices for tickets and where to buy them.

The match card for WWE WrestleMania 39

After months of teasing, Austin Theory will now get the chance to face John Cena for the United States Championship in the opening match of WrestleMania this year. Meanwhile, Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set to defend his title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

The men's tag team division will have Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits vs. Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy vs. Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders in a fatal four-way tag team match.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are scheduled for the women's fatal four-way tag team match.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will also see Rey Mysterio battle his son Dominik Mysterio after weeks of torment, while Seth Rollins will attempt to get the upper hand against Logan Paul.

Brock Lesnar and Omos are also scheduled to face each other for a first-time-ever match. Edge and Finn Balor will be locked inside Hell in a Cell for a grudge match, but the former won't have the easiest time as The Demon King is set for a return.

The story of The Bloodline will continue to evolve as Jimmy and Jey Uso defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, women's tag team champions Becky Lynch and Lita will team up with Trish Stratus to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL.

Bianca Belair will face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. Meanwhile, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley.

Finally, the main event of WrestleMania 39's Night Two will see Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if the upcoming episode of SmackDown will surprise fans with another match for WWE WrestleMania 39. For now, it looks like fans will get to enjoy the upcoming jam-packed two-night wrestling event.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes