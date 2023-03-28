WWE WrestleMania 39: Where and how to buy tickets for the Hollywood event

WWE WrestleMania 39 is only a few days away, and due to the exciting matchups and big names on the card for this year's event, tickets are quickly selling out. However, fans will still have a chance to watch The Show of Shows live.

WWE WrestleMania 39 tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com. Fans have the option to buy night one and night two tickets separately or together. Tickets for nights one and two range between $40 and $5000 approximately. Meanwhile, combo tickets, including both nights, range between $215 and $9603.

The Stamford-based promotion also offers WWE WrestleMania 39 Priority Passes via On Location. Those who buy these tickets will receive exclusive merchandise and even the chance to meet their favorite superstars. Fans have the option to choose if the package they want to purchase is for two nights or just one. Read more about priority passes here.

WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The likes of Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Lita, and more are set to perform at the event.

Current status of WWE WrestleMania 39 tickets days away from the event

Last year's Show of Shows was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Night One featured the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, while the second night's main event saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar.

The two-night affair made history by becoming the most-attended WrestleMania event with a combined attendance of 156,352, beating the record held by the 2016 edition of the show. However, WrestleMania 32 hosted 101,763 fans in a single night. It looks like this year's event is also going to be just as successful.

In the latest update from WrestleTix, WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One currently has a capacity of 64,316 seats. 63,053 are sold, and only 1,263 tickets are available. Tickets for night two, on the other hand, are selling out faster. The current capacity is 64,814, with 64,386 already distributed, making only 428 tickets available. The account stated that the capacity for the second night is much higher since they opened more seats behind the stage after seeing massive demand.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sat • Apr 01 • 4:30 PM

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA



Available Tickets => 1,263

Current Setup => 64,316

Tickets Distributed => 63,053



Resale => 4,815

The nearly packed SoFi Stadium for WWE WrestleMania 39 is a result of exciting feuds and matches planned for the event. It remains to be seen what other swerves the Stamford-based promotion has prepared for April 1-2.

