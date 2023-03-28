Confirmed WWE WrestleMania 39 match card: New tag team introduces clarity on Night One proceedings

Now that the match card is locked and loaded, WWE WrestleMania 39 is set to be a grand extravaganza. The two-day premium live event will be held in front of over 70,000 raucous fans at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Intensifying the buzzing atmosphere will be an epic display of athleticism and potential title changes.

The go-home edition of RAW has ended and it confirmed the last few additions to the 'Mania card. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green defeated Candice LeRae and Mia Yim to gain entry in the Women's Fatal-Four Way Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase Match. The show also clarified that Brock Lesnar and Omos’ fight and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley will happen on Night One of WrestleMania 39.

Below is the updated match card for Night One of WWE WrestleMania 39:

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky) - Six-woman Tag Team Match Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena - United States Championship Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)

Night Two of WrestleMania 39 will be main-evented by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. It is the only bout confirmed for April 2 thus far.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "A Roman with no more Reigns, a Chief without a Tribe." - Cody Rhodes to Roman Reigns.



That was cold. "A Roman with no more Reigns, a Chief without a Tribe." - Cody Rhodes to Roman Reigns.That was cold. https://t.co/EUgNtFrtDU

WWE has kept its plans for Night Two of WrestleMania 39 a secret so far, but more information could be provided leading up to the event.

Below is the updated match card for Night Two of the Show of Shows.

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka - WWE Raw Women's Championship Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre - Triple Threat Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Edge vs. Finn Bálor - Hell in a Cell Match Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green - Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla) - Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

As a tribute to the A-Lister's acting career and showbiz character, WWE has given the honor of hosting WrestleMania Goes Hollywood to The Miz. He was seen today on RAW interviewing Lita, Becky, and Trish on Miz TV before a singles match commenced between Becky Lynch and IYO SKY.

What surprises could WWE have in store for WrestleMania 39?

Due to the magnitude of the premium live event in April, legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, and even The Rock are expected to appear at the event. While the latter reportedly declined a fight, Austin was allegedly handed a pitch with LA Knight - who has been demanding a WrestleMania 39 entry for a long time.

SethRollinsEra @ThisAintNathann Hopefully we can a LA Knight talk show at mania with either it being interrupted by Randy, Big E or Stone Cold. #WrestleMania Hopefully we can a LA Knight talk show at mania with either it being interrupted by Randy, Big E or Stone Cold. #WrestleMania https://t.co/HkMYe76gl1

Stone Cold could cut a promo with LA Knight – if not have a three or four-minute impromptu match. Meanwhile, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson may either usurp The Miz's position as host of WrestleMania 39 or confront his cousin Roman Reigns to facilitate a future program.

There have been some positive reports on Randy Orton's return to the squared circle. It would be surreal to see The Viper pop out along with his tag team partner Matt Riddle, potentially giving a fitting ending to the 'Mania proceedings.

