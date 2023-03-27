WWE RAW preview: Who will be the final team in the WrestleMania women's Showcase Match?

For tonight's WWE RAW preview, the eight participants in the men's WrestleMania Showcase match are set for an exciting tag team bout. Meanwhile, it looks like the upcoming show might reveal the final team for the Women's Showcase Match.

According to a report from Xero News, tonight's WWE RAW episode might announce that Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are the final teams for the WrestleMania Women's Showcase match. The possible pairing of Green and Deville on WWE RAW seems to be a perfect fit, especially since both of them are at odds against Adam Pearce.

Green was previously teaming up with Carmella, but her absence from the Red brand has led to Chelsea picking another superstar instead. It's still unknown why The Princess of Staten Island missed the previous WWE RAW episode. Her absence has even led Vince Russo to become concerned regarding her position at the Stamford-based promotion, stating that he hoped it wasn't related to an injury.

WWE RAW preview: Which other stars are set to appear for the upcoming episode?

Tonight's WWE RAW preview already advertised that Braun Strowman and Ricochet will join forces against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits against Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy and Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders. However, another set of exciting matches and face-offs on the final Monday show episode before WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes is gearing up for a major main event match against Roman Reigns on the second night of the April event, but the former will first have to battle another member of The Bloodline in Solo Sikoa.

Brock Lesnar and Omos are also set for a weigh-in ahead of their clash at The Show of Shows. Both RAW stars have gone physical in the past, but due to the intensity of their feud, both giants might not have the most peaceful face-off either.

Finally, the upcoming episode of Miz TV has Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus as guests. The three women are set to face Damage CTRL in WrestleMania 39, but it's possible that the six-woman might face off during the RAW episode.

According to reports, multiple surprises might also be scheduled for tonight. It's speculated that the upcoming RAW episode will be a show where former stable Hurt Business will reunite, and possibly even include Omos among their members.

Additionally, the presence of Bray Wyatt, who has been absent from WWE programming for a while, might also be felt. It was reported that multiple QR codes might also be present for tonight.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes