  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE & Netflix planning massive changes to RAW - Reports

WWE & Netflix planning massive changes to RAW - Reports

By JP David
Modified Sep 08, 2025 14:49 GMT
WWE RAW
WWE RAW's logo on Netflix. (Photo: WWE.com)

Netflix has been the home of WWE RAW in the United States since January 2025. However, the latest reports suggest that the two companies are looking to make a few changes to the show this month.

Ad

RAW's move from the USA Network to Netflix has been deemed a success by both companies. The red brand has been a regular in the subscription-based platform's weekly Top 10 shows.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (H/T Cultaholic), WWE and Netflix have decided to make a change for RAW in the next three weeks. The start time for the shows on September 15, 22, and 29 will be earlier at 7 p.m. EST rather than 8 p.m. EST.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The primary reason for the change is the NFL season. While WWE is a worldwide phenomenon, it usually loses out to football during the regular season from September to January.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Ad

Netflix is reportedly not concerned with RAW's start time since its goal is to attract the maximum number of viewers. The usual kickoff time for Monday Night Football is 8:15 p.m. EST.

What's set to happen in this week's WWE RAW?

Based on the preview released by Netflix, this week's episode of RAW in Milwaukee has two advertised matches. Lyra Valkyria is set to face Raquel Rodriguez following their confrontation last week in front of General Manager Adam Pearce.

Ad

IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer are set to sign their contract for their Wrestlepalooza match to determine the new Women's World Champion. Seth Rollins is also advertised to appear, which means he has a lot of things to say after what happened on SmackDown last Friday.

Rollins looked on in horror after AJ Lee returned to WWE and attacked Becky Lynch. Lee is reportedly set to appear as well in Milwaukee, as well as her former rival and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

Jey and Jimmy Uso are also seemingly headed for a reunion to combat the powerhouse duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Elsewhere, AJ Styles will battle El Grande Americano.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications