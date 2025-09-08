WWE & Netflix planning massive changes to RAW - Reports

Netflix has been the home of WWE RAW in the United States since January 2025. However, the latest reports suggest that the two companies are looking to make a few changes to the show this month.RAW's move from the USA Network to Netflix has been deemed a success by both companies. The red brand has been a regular in the subscription-based platform's weekly Top 10 shows.According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (H/T Cultaholic), WWE and Netflix have decided to make a change for RAW in the next three weeks. The start time for the shows on September 15, 22, and 29 will be earlier at 7 p.m. EST rather than 8 p.m. EST.The primary reason for the change is the NFL season. While WWE is a worldwide phenomenon, it usually loses out to football during the regular season from September to January.Netflix is reportedly not concerned with RAW's start time since its goal is to attract the maximum number of viewers. The usual kickoff time for Monday Night Football is 8:15 p.m. EST.What's set to happen in this week's WWE RAW?Based on the preview released by Netflix, this week's episode of RAW in Milwaukee has two advertised matches. Lyra Valkyria is set to face Raquel Rodriguez following their confrontation last week in front of General Manager Adam Pearce.IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer are set to sign their contract for their Wrestlepalooza match to determine the new Women's World Champion. Seth Rollins is also advertised to appear, which means he has a lot of things to say after what happened on SmackDown last Friday.Rollins looked on in horror after AJ Lee returned to WWE and attacked Becky Lynch. Lee is reportedly set to appear as well in Milwaukee, as well as her former rival and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.Jey and Jimmy Uso are also seemingly headed for a reunion to combat the powerhouse duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Elsewhere, AJ Styles will battle El Grande Americano.