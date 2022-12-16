WWE has new plans for the last SmackDown episode before John Cena returns at the end of the year - Reports

A new update on WWE SmackDown's Christmas taping schedule has been revealed ahead of John Cena's massive return to the blue brand.

As previously announced on SmackDown, John Cena will return to SmackDown on December 30 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. His appearance is certain to raise the ratings for the final WWE event of the year.

Likewise, WWE is winding towards the holiday season and will alter its schedule to accommodate the Christmas and New Year holidays. Following the December 16 edition of SmackDown, the next episode of the blue brand will air just two days before Christmas.

According to PWInsider, the December 23 WWE SmackDown episode will not be live and will be taped tomorrow following Friday's show.

WWE and those within the company have been building up to this Friday's episode of SmackDown in Chicago.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance since Survivor Series, while Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet.

John Cena's WrestleMania 39 status update

John Cena will return to WWE on the show's final episode of the year. The Cenation will finally get their wish, as Cena has only appeared once in 2022 to commemorate 20 years of his illustrious career.

Cena has not appeared at WrestleMania in the last two years due to his busy schedule. He last wrestled in a cinematic FireFly Fun House Match at The Show of Shows in April 2020, during the early days of the pandemic. Except for his segment with Elias at WrestleMania 35, Cena hasn't competed in a proper Mania match since his humiliating loss to The Undertaker in 2018.

WrestleMania will take over Hollywood next year. The Rock is expected to compete for the spectacle, and The Champ may also return to Mania if time allows. But, unfortunately, the latter may have to miss the show again because he will be filming a comedy movie called Ricky Stanicky with Zac Efron next year.

#TheProjectTV Zac Efron & John Cena will be ditching Hollywood and heading to Melbourne early next year for a comedy movie, Ricky Stanicky.READ MORE: fal.cn/3uhYd Zac Efron & John Cena will be ditching Hollywood and heading to Melbourne early next year for a comedy movie, Ricky Stanicky.READ MORE: fal.cn/3uhYd#TheProjectTV https://t.co/k7PVhrAXr0

While the odds are stacked against him, it remains to be seen if Cena will make his long-awaited return to WWE at WrestleMania. Regardless, whatever Cena does next, all eyes will be locked on him.

