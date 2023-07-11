WWE officials were reportedly concerned with Roman Reigns' segment on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was put on trial by his cousins, The Usos, for his transgressions as The Tribal Chief over the past three years.

While the segment entertained many, the trial lasted more than 35 minutes. Hence, some viewers pointed out that the angle did not allow several WWE stars the opportunity to shine on the high-profile show at Madison Square Garden.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, some backstage personalities were concerned by the length of Roman Reigns' segment on SmackDown.

"They brought that thing up too. Yeah. There was some other stuff too. I mean they, um, it was interesting because there, there were, there were a couple of notes on that. Number one is, if there was a lot of concern, you know, debate going in if going 30 minutes with that segment, you know, 35 minutes was overkill." (H/T Wrestling News)

Later in the evening, Reigns was confronted by Jey Uso, with his cousin declaring his interest in pursuing The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania 40?

Having been world champion for 1444 days and counting, The Tribal Chief has defeated numerous top names on the WWE roster.

While there is great stock in Roman Reigns losing his title to one of The Usos, Bully Ray stated on the Busted Open podcast that their younger brother Solo Sikoa should be the one to defeat Reigns. The WWE Hall of Famer suggested the match should take place at WrestleMania 40 next year.

"Solo's getting over [sic] next level, and don't forget he's a brother as well, and he's just not the twin. And yes, he's the younger brother, but that's a whole other story if there is going to be [another Bloodline match]. This is Game of Thrones type of stuff, and if there's going to be an heir apparent, would I love to see it be Jimmy or Jey? Yes. But I think that heir apparent is Solo, and that could be at WrestleMania [40]."

Following his confrontation with Jey Uso last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will seemingly put his title on the line against his cousin at SummerSlam on August 5, 2023.

