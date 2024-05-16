WWE officials reportedly high-up on popular rookie superstar

WWE has what is regarded by many as the best developmental system in the pro wrestling industry. A promising name joined the company a while back and is already on his way to being a top superstar.

Je'Von Evans is quickly becoming one of NXT's fan favorites. Previously known as Jay Malachi, the 21-year-old began his career in early 2018. He worked a WWE tryout last September and was signed around the same time as two other indie standouts: Brogan Finlay and Lucky Ali.

A new report from Fightful Select indicates that Evans's future is looking bright. Sources noted that NXT officials continue to hold him in high esteem. The Triple H-led company is expected to continue his push, which is supported by Big E.

Interestingly, WWE named this week's NXT episode after Evans, using his nickname. The name for the May 14 episode was listed as "The Rise of The Young OG" internally. The former DPW World Champion is working with Trick Williams, assisting the NXT Champion in his feud with Meta-Four. The program will continue next week, as revealed in detailed NXT spoiler results.

The 5-foot-7 high-flyer made his in-ring debut at the Level Up tapings on February 6, losing to Brooks Jensen. Evans won his next match three weeks later, defeating Javier Bernal. WWE aired a teaser vignette for The Young OG at Stand & Deliver 2024, and later that week, he won his main show debut over Scrypts. He lost to Ilja Dragunov on April 16 but defeated Oro Mensah on this week's packed NXT episode.

Evans has worked five Level Up matches, with three wins, 14 live event matches, with eight wins, and three TV matches, with two victories. Under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels, William Regal, and Matt Bloom, the star's future indeed looks bright.

A look at Je'Von Evans' AEW run before joining WWE

Je'Von Evans is a rising superstar on the WWE NXT brand, but he received a few looks from All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and 2023.

Evans, then known as Jay Malachi, made his AEW debut during the Dark tapings on August 21, 2022. In the opening match, which lasted just under five minutes, he was defeated by Fuego Del Sol.

Evans then wrestled two tag team matches for AEW. He and Oliver Sawyer were defeated by The WorkHorseMen in just over four minutes on the Dark tapings of January 28, 2023.

Finally, the current NXT Superstar teamed with Sawyer and Jackson Drake for a trios loss to Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh at the Dark tapings on February 26, 2023. The match ended in just over three minutes.