WWE open to unique idea to distinguish Roman Reigns from other champions - Reports

WWE is open to an interesting idea to help distinguish Roman Reigns from the other champions on the roster.

Triple H recently presented Roman Reigns with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after The Tribal Chief reached 1,000 days as Universal Champion. In addition to the new title, the company also introduced a World Heavyweight Championship, which Seth Rollins won at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

According to a new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the company is considering a unique way to separate The Head of the Table from the rest of the champions in the company.

Paul Heyman was seen with both the WWE and Universal Championships on his shoulders after Roman Reigns was given the new one. The promotion is reportedly considering having Heyman continue to carry both titles with him moving forward to add to Reigns' presentation as a champion.

Rikishi sends a message to the WWE Universe ahead of Roman Reigns' return to SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently sent a message on social media ahead of Roman's return this Friday night on SmackDown.

The tension within The Bloodline couldn't get any higher at the moment, as Jimmy Uso has been kicked out of the group after attacking Reigns at Night of Champions. Jey Uso is torn between siding with his brother or sticking with the stable after they brought him so much success in recent years.

However, matters got even more complicated this past Friday on SmackDown. Jey Uso battled Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the main event of the blue brand. Jimmy tried to help his brother win the title but accidentally caught Jey with a Superkick that cost him the match.

The Usos' dad, the legendary Rikishi, sent a message to fans ahead of Roman Reigns' return and noted that the ratings are about to go way up for SmackDown.

"Too much for TV to handle . The views would go off the charts #YouAlreadyKnow," he tweeted.

Roman Reigns hasn't defended the title since defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. It will be fascinating to see if the ongoing tension within the group ultimately leads to the demise of The Bloodline.

