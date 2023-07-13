WWE potentially planning epic rematch for Roman Reigns at Survivor Series - Reports

Roman Reigns has been the top champion in the WWE for over 1000 days and seems to have no intentions of giving it up. The Tribal Chief had all the major world titles in the company at one point until the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship onto the scene.

Reigns has managed to defeat every opponent vying for his titles, including stars such as John Cena, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes. However, there's one significant opponent that had him scarred and seems to have his number. Someone who's also currently in possession of the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins.

Both stars have had storied pasts, with one another being allies and rivals of each other, and are now amidst their historic title reigns. Now, according to a report from Xero News, WWE could be planning to pit Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns against each other once again at Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion match.

However, it was also noted that plans for the premium live event are still heavily undecided as of yet, considering the factor of a Money in the Bank cash-in from Damian Priest. The threat of a potential cash-in from the Judgment Day member sometime soon could put the plans for the Survivor Series match between Rollins and Reigns in severe jeopardy.

Top WWE star recently fired shots at Roman Reigns for not being a fighting champion

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly in the midst of a generation-defining world title reign in the WWE but has been criticized for not defending his championship enough. He was recently on the other end of more criticism thrown at him by Seth Rollins in a recent interview for the same reasons.

The Head of the Table hasn't been overtly active in his 1000-day title reign due to his contract status limiting his appearances. Due to this precarious situation, WWE introduced the World Heavyweight Championship, which was then won by the Visionary Seth Rollins.

Rollins recently spoke on the Out of Character Podcast, stating that if Reigns had been a fighting champion like he is, then there wouldn't be any need for introducing a new title:

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship. There wouldn't be a need for another world heavyweight title on RAW, because we would have somebody that was doing those things."

It seems Rollins is not a fan of Reigns getting his time off and has been poking him for some time now. We'll have to wait and see if these shots from the Visionary could lead to a confrontation between the two stars down the line.

Do you think WWE should have a rematch between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins? Sound off below.

