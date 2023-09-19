WWE has no plans for John Cena to wrestle top star - Reports

John Cena's run in WWE since his return has been off to a flying start, and it seems he's looking to bump heads with one of the top stars on SmackDown.

The 16-time World Champion returned on Friday Night SmackDown on September 1 to a thunderous reaction from the fans. Since then, Cena has been keeping busy on the show and also hosted one of the premium live events, Payback.

He took additional duties in the show and appointed himself the Special Guest Referee in the singles match between LA Knight and The Miz. During the bout, Cena and Knight came up close to a confrontation, and it seemed there was quite a bit of tension between them.

The Cenation Leader would ultimately raise The Megastar's hand in front of the crowd following his victory, but for a second, it seemed as if things could get physical. Xero News has now reported that there are no plans in place for John Cena to face LA Knight in this current run.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps Cena is content with passing the torch to the company's next megastar and is now looking to rub shoulders with other talent in this run.

John Cena is reportedly set to face the 30-year-old top star

The Leader of Cenation has been becoming a staple on the blue brand and will look to be an active member of the WWE roster for some time. Cena appeared on last week's episode of SmackDown and joined forces with his former rival, AJ Styles, to fight off the chaotic duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy and Sikoa have been making their mark on SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence and have started targeting AJ Styles. Now, it seems we're headed for a straight collision between the two sides soon enough.

John Cena will get the chance to take on the Bloodline's forces again but will encounter Solo Sikoa in the ring for the first time. BWE has reported that a match between The Enforcer and the GOAT is in the works for WrestleMania 40 or the Royal Rumble.

It was also noted that Styles will stay involved in this storyline for the Bloodline up until the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event rolls around.

"'John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa is being looked at for Royal Rumble/WrestleMania. Last one from BWE: Styles and Bloodline story continues strong towards Saudi show,' which some are interpreting as a clue as to who Roman Reigns’ will face in his next title defense.''

Expand Tweet

Who do you want to see John Cena face in his current WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.