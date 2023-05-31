WWE didn't have plans for popular faction while 45-year-old star was injured - Reports

A popular WWE Superstar recently returned from injury, but the company reportedly didn't have any substantial plans for his faction during his time away.

Night of Champions 2023 took place this past Saturday night at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Araba. Triple H recently introduced the World Heavyweight Championship and announced that the title will be exclusive to RAW following Roman Reigns' selection by SmackDown in this year's draft.

AJ Styles recently returned from suffering a broken ankle and battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. Seth emerged victorious at the premium live event, but the two superstars teamed up last night on WWE RAW to defeat The Judgment Day in the main event. AJ Styles and The O.C. were selected by SmackDown in this year's draft.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the company had "no substantial plans" for The O.C. during the time that AJ Styles was out with injury. The report added that there were some creative pitches made around WrestleMania 39, but at that point, AJ was approaching his return to the company.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell on The O.C. destroying The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin arrived on a recent edition of SmackDown and disposed of The Viking Raiders with ease.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed the segment on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and noted that it didn't do any favors for The Viking Raiders.

"No, they just sacrificed them totally. I mean, surely there could've been a different way to do that? The Viking Raiders just walk out there to get the dog s**t beat out of them. And then the camera goes off but they swamp back like this. I don't know about that, I don't think that was a good introduction for AJ [Styles] and The OC. But the Vikings, it hurt them, and Valhalla. Well, it is what it is," said Mantell. [47:40 - 48:30]

AJ Styles came up short at Night of Champions but proved that he is still one of the best wrestlers on the planet during the match. It will be interesting to see if the 45-year-old star crosses paths with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the blue brand moving forward.

