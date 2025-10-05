WWE reportedly adamant about not bringing back two-time World Heavyweight Champion

Since WWE acquired the AAA promotion, fans have seen major talents from the Stamford-based company perform there. Even, Dominik Mysterio is the current AAA Mega Champion along with the Intercontinental Champion.However, Alberto Del Rio's status since WWE's takeover of AAA remains unclear. In July this year, Del Rio lost in a Loser Leaves AAA match, where El Mesias defeated him and emerged as the winner. Following this, Alberto has competed in Lucha Libre events, but he has not been part of any WWE-AAA crossover storylines.This is a major surprise, especially with Del Rio being one of the biggest names in the AAA promotion. Amid this, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the status of the 48-year-old star.The report noted that the Stamford-based promotion inherited Del Rio's AAA deal when it acquired the company. However, nothing has been finalized yet, and the status remains unclear. This is especially regarding what the deal was and whether the sports entertainment juggernaut will use him in the crossover storylines.Previously, reports from Fightful Select indicated that the Triple H-led team is not interested in bringing Del Rio back to the company and stands firm in its decision. So, this insider deal could be adamant about not bringing him back into the company again. Del Rio has already earned accolades as a professional wrestler. The Mexican star is a former two-time WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, and United States Champion.WWE veteran believes that Alberto Del Rio is a very good talentDuring a conversation on the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke highly of Alberto Del Rio, calling him a very talented performer. He also believes that Del Rio's return to the Stamford-based promotion won't come as a surprise to him.He added that the former WWE star being bilingual is another advantage for the ex-US Champion.&quot;It wouldn't surprise me. He's a very good talent. He has a great look. Being bilingual is another positive selling point. His issues are his reliability because of what you [host Conrad Thompson] already talked about. There's issues there. He's outspoken. There's nothing wrong with being outspoken, that's a fact, but sometimes his timing isn't as good as one would ideally like. All that takes is communication and management.&quot; Despite all this, the decision ultimately lies with Triple H, and whether The King of the Kings will bring him back remains to be seen.