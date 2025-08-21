Jim Ross Addresses Alberto Del Rio's Possible WWE Return

Alberto Del Rio has not worked for WWE since 2016. Amid rumors he could return, legendary commentator Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the Mexican's past and possible future with the company.

Del Rio has not appeared on a WWE-promoted AAA show since the Stamford-based company announced its acquisition of the promotion in April. The 48-year-old has been involved in several controversies over the last decade, prompting speculation that WWE's higher-ups might not want him back.

However, speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross made it clear that a long-awaited return for Del Rio could be a possibility.

"It wouldn't surprise me. He's a very good talent. He has a great look. Being bilingual is another positive selling point. His issues are his reliability because of what you [host Conrad Thompson] already talked about. There's issues there. He's outspoken. There's nothing wrong with being outspoken, that's a fact, but sometimes his timing isn't as good as one would ideally like. All that takes is communication and management." [26:43–27:22]

Speculation about Alberto Del Rio possibly returning intensified after AAA's TripleMania XXXIII event on August 16. Fans booed the man who dethroned him as Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo, as they continued to voice displeasure about the abrupt title change.

Jim Ross on Alberto Del Rio's WWE backstage influence

In 2014, an incident with a social media team member led to Alberto Del Rio's firing from WWE. He returned a year later before leaving again in 2016.

According to Jim Ross, Del Rio had an important role in the WWE locker room before his departure.

"I don't know what it was about him when I was there. There were times when we had challenging issues because he is a smart guy and he knows when he's being bulls****ed, and that affects his work. It affects his attitude. He was influential more than people believe and think in the WWE locker room, especially with the Hispanic talents. He was kinda like the guy." [28:09–28:41]

On the same podcast episode, Ross gave his honest thoughts on Omos' TripleMania XXXIII performance.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

