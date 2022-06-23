Alberto Del Rio compares allegations from his ex to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio says he found himself in a similar situation to Johnny Depp when his ex-fiancée made allegations against him.

In 2020, the four-time WWE world champion was charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault by his former partner. She later withdrew the charges and admitted she created the false story as revenge after finding out he cheated on her.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio expressed his hope that wrestling companies will come to realize he did nothing wrong.

“It should be people or companies saying, ‘Jesus Christ, poor guy. He got screwed,’” Del Rio said. “He got screwed just like I know in a different level, and you and I talked before this interview, a different level, way different level, but Johnny Depp.” [7:04-7:23]

Depp recently won a highly publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard after she accused him of abusing her.

Much like Depp, Del Rio believes his reputation suffered as a result of his ex-fiancée’s claims.

“Someone [Amber Heard] went out there, lied about things, put it out there and said, ‘This person is a horrible man, did this and that,’ and he proved her wrong, just as I did,” Del Rio continued. “And now I’ve been hearing I think he’s gonna be suing a company and everything.” [7:24-7:45]

Alberto Del Rio on possibly joining the WWE Hall of Fame one day

Alberto Del Rio on people “destroying” him after the allegations

Between 2009 and 2016, Alberto Del Rio was one of the most prominent superstars in WWE. He won the WWE Championship twice, World Heavyweight Championship twice, United States Championship twice, and the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder matches.

While nobody can doubt the Mexican’s accomplishments, he believes people have looked at him differently following the assault allegations.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Del Rio added. “It’s not fair that just because one person says something, you lose everything: your legacy, your career… you lose everything just because one person said something. I think they should wait and see who’s telling the truth before they destroy you. That’s exactly what happened to me.” [7:45-8:11]

Alberto Del Rio now works as a commentator for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The 45-year-old also continues to perform as an in-ring competitor.

