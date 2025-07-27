WWE fans LOUDLY chant for controversial former star; Triple H reportedly vehemently against return

At a recent live event, fans chanted the name of a controversial former WWE champion. Triple H is reportedly not interested in bringing back the star following his recent departure.Alberto Del Rio departed from AAA for the third time on July 25 after losing to El Mesias on July 25 at the Alianzas event in Mexico City. The stipulation for the match was that Del Rio would leave if he lost to El Mesias.Following the two-time WWE Champion's departure from AAA, some fans speculated that he could be brought up to the Stamford-based promotion's main roster. However, Fightful Select reports that there's no interest from the company to work with Alberto Del Rio, who has faced a number of legal issues over the past few years.Amid the reports, Del Rio's name was chanted loudly by fans inside the Arena CDMX at Saturday's WWE SuperShow in Mexico City. They did it during Rey Mysterio's promo, which showed how beloved the former star was in his home country.Here's the video of the fans chanting for El Patron via @LuisKai22 on X:Alberto Del Rio is so loved that AAA fans have cheered for him over Vikingo, who is the AAA Mega Champion.Mr. Iguana praised former WWE Superstar Alberto Del RioSpeaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge earlier this month, Mr. Iguana had nothing but praise for Alberto Del Rio. The popular luchador called Del Rio one of the best wrestlers he has wrestled, pointing to his tag team match with Nino Hamburguesa against El Patron and Taurus at Arena Del Valle in May.&quot;A month ago, it was Nino Hamburguesa and me versus Alberto El Patron and Black Taurus. He's big, he's very good, and he has so many talents in the ring and on the microphone. One of the best wrestlers I've ever [faced]. [From 11:00 to 11:19]At 48 years old, Del Rio is still in top shape since he was very active at AAA since returning in 2023. However, his future was seemingly in question since WWE acquired AAA and became part of the TKO banner.