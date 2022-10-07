WWE reportedly considering adding multiple matches to Extreme Rules 2022; Bloodline members involved

The card for Extreme Rules 2022 this Saturday is stacked with exciting matches and feels complete, but WWE might still add a couple more bouts to the premium live event.

The company had reportedly discussed adding three matches in addition to the six that are scheduled. The likes of The Usos, The Miz, and Damage CTRL were all considered for Extreme Rules 2022, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer's report stated that WWE considered adding Jimmy and Jey Uso to the show, where they would defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, the Women's Tag Team Championship was also seemingly in the mix. The outlet also claimed there was "a lot of push" for The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis to be added to Extreme Rules 2022:

"There was nothing done this week to set up an Usos tag title match which had been considered last week," wrote Meltzer. "Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai have done programs with both Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi and with Alexa Bliss & Asuka, although they did an injury angle for Asuka," he continued. "There has also been a lot of push for Miz vs. Dexter Lumis." (H/T WrestleTalk)

WWE has one more episode of television left - tonight's season premiere of SmackDown before the show. Perhaps, The Usos could announce an open challenge for their titles to ensure Extreme Rules 2022 gets some "Bloodline shine." It will be interesting if any other changes are made to the card at the last minute.

Which match will main event WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

As for the existing matches, WWE is yet to announce which bout will headline Saturday's premium live event. This raises the question - how will the show end? There are multiple options, with the decision likely boiling down to any potential surprises.

Bray Wyatt has been tipped to return to WWE as the man behind the White Rabbit mystery. If he does appear at Extreme Rules 2022, the main event will likely feature his first target, be it Karrion Kross, The Judgment Day, or Matt Riddle.

Speaking of The Original Bro, his Fight Pit Match against Seth Rollins will feature UFC legend Daniel Cormier as the Special Guest Referee. This has led to speculation over Brock Lesnar showing up and confronting DC after the match. If that is the case, Rollins vs. Riddle would be the final match of the show.

