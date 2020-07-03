WWE reportedly furious after result of Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee gets leaked online by NXT Superstar [SPOILER]

The executives at the WWE office are not happy with the spoiler getting out.

There is also a possibility that WWE may have filmed two endings.

Vince McMahon and Triple H

This should come as a surprise to nobody that, as reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE office is reportedly furious with the result getting leaked of the upcoming Great American Bash Winner Takes All match between Adam Cole and Keith Lee. If you don't want to know the spoiler, we recommend that you stop reading right now!

Meltzer noted that that there was no update on whether WWE would 'switch things up', and do a possible re-shoot with a different finish.

The WWE NXT Great American Bash spoiler

Saurav Gurjar, one-half of Indus Sher, posted a photo on his Instagram story which showed Keith Lee in the middle of the ring, holding two belts and with confetti all around him. Bryan Alvarez noted on the Bryan and Vinny show that Gurjar's mistake was actually an accident.

The post was quickly taken down, but the screenshot began to circulate all over the internet. As noted, WWE already taped the Champion vs. Champion match between Adam Cole and Keith Lee which will be aired next week on night two of The Great American Bash.

While it does seem like a spoiler, another developmental talent recently revealed that WWE might have filmed two endings to the match.

Adam Cole also revealed that he wouldn't be able to stream on Twitch this week as 'something had come up work-wise'.

Speculation is rife that WWE may have ordered a re-shoot, however, we have no updates or confirmation if that is indeed the case.

Tom Colohue had also revealed immediately after the spoiler was out in the public domain that an NXT wrestler was reportedly in trouble with the bosses.

Yup, an #NXT wrestler is in big trouble with the bosses right now.

Keith Lee won the Triple Threat match last week on NXT to book his place in the historic Winner Takes All Champion vs. Champion clash at NXT Great American Bash.

It would be interesting to see if WWE ends up re-filming the finish of the match, that could potentially see Adam Cole becoming the double champion. What if WWE did actually shoot two different endings? We'll have to wait until next week to find out.