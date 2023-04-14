WWE reportedly has huge plans for Bloodline on SmackDown; Roman Reigns to get involved soon

The Bloodline saga remains one of the pinnacles of storytelling in WWE programming, but the show may not be over yet. As per the latest reports, the story may be expanding further in the coming weeks, with Roman Reigns expected to get involved soon.

The Usos have been aligned with the vision of taking down their current WWE rivals Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle. However, fans have seen a bit of distance form between them and Roman Reigns after they lost their tag team titles at WrestleMania. Amidst all the conflict, Jey Uso has consistently been the main centerpiece of the entire saga, with him and Reigns possibly not seeing eye to eye.

WRKD Wrestling has now reported that the dissension is once again set to rise, with Jey set to clash with Paul Heyman on SmackDown this week. It's been further reported that The Tribal Chief will eventually "have his say" amidst the clashes in The Bloodline.

"Tensions between Paul Heyman and Jey Uso will continue to rise even further during tomorrow night’s #SmackDown Eventually, not tomorrow, the Tribal Chief will have his say."

Tensions were high between The Bloodline on the latest episode of SmackDown

Roman Reigns has certainly formed one of the most successful factions in WWE. However, the foundation of The Bloodline is crumbling slowly. With each passing week, fans get a glimpse at the inner tensions between the members of the group, and from the looks of it, things may only escalate.

Last week on SmackDown, fans got a more in-depth view into the lack within The Bloodline as Jey Uso took on his former friend Sami Zayn in a singles match. However, Paul Heyman passed down instructions to Solo Sikoa to finish the job if Jey failed.

The Enforcer eventually showed up to do the deed but was stopped in his tracks from hitting the lethal Samoan Spike to Zayn by Jey. It's not the first time Jey Uso has shown these signs of conflict and has hinted at leaving the group several times.

However, Jey finally decided to do the job himself and superkicked Zayn, ending all hopes of reconciliation with the former Honorary Uce. This eventually led to Matt Riddle showing up and helping out Sami Zayn.

It's evident that this long-running story told by WWE leads back to Jey Uso, and perhaps we might see him snap one day on The Bloodline, with all parties slowly running out of patience.

Do you want to see Jey Uso be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

