WWE reportedly has huge plans in store for The Bloodline on SmackDown after Jey Uso's recent confrontation with Roman Reigns

The animosity between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns continued at WWE Elimination Chamber as the former refused to obey The Tribal Chief's orders. The excitement among fans has been growing on what's next for The Bloodline, and it seems like we could get a clearer picture on this week's SmackDown.

Jey Uso has distanced himself from the heel faction since they ruthlessly attacked Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble. The current Tag Team Champion's status with The Bloodline has been up in the air since the event.

While Jey showed up during the main event of Elimination Chamber, he refused to attack Sami Zayn. However, the former was accidentally hit by Zayn, which allowed Roman Reigns to attack him with a chair and secure the victory.

The next chapter in the ongoing Sami Zayn-Bloodline saga is set to unfold on this week's SmackDown. According to Xero News, both Jey Uso and Sami will be present on the blue brand, and WWE has huge plans for them.

Jey Uso sent a three-word message after his confrontation with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Jey Uso was one of Roman Reigns' first rivals when The Tribal Chief started his reign as the Universal Champion. The former, however, had to fold in front of Reigns after losing a series of matches which led to the formation of The Blooldine.

However, it looks like their paths could cross once again down the line. Jey has been teasing a match against Reigns since walking out on The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. The Samoan also reflected on his confrontation with his cousin at Elimination Chamber with a three-word message.

While WWE has been teasing a feud between the two in recent weeks, many believe it could be a swerve for Jey Uso to turn on Sami Zayn. It has been reported that the current plans for WrestleMania 39 include Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens taking on The Usos for the tag titles.

With both Zayn and Jey scheduled for SmackDown, we could finally see the feud kickstart on Friday.

It should also be noted that Roman Reigns will reportedly not be present on the blue brand this week.

