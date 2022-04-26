WWE reportedly have no interest in bringing back FTR

According to a new report, fans should pump the brakes regarding any interest in FTR from WWE.

Reports emerged last week that WWE had interest in bringing back FTR once their deals with All Elite Wrestling expired this summer. Since then, it's been revealed that Tony Khan has exercised an option in the contracts of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and they will remain "All Elite" for at least another year.

However, Ringside News today released their own report which paints a very different picture. Despite Fightful indicating the opposite, RSN has stated that there is no interest on WWE's end in bringing back the current AAA and Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions.

With Harwood and Wheeler no longer bound for free agency, this could easily come down to WWE doing damage control to make it appear as though they never had interest in the duo.

What are the reasons for WWE's reported lack of interest in FTR?

As for why WWE reportedly doesn't have any interest in bringing back Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, Ringside New states that the company sees FTR as "mid-carders who just complain, both internally and to the media."

While it's apparent that we won't see FTR back in WWE anytime soon, you can catch the former Revival this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite as they compete against one another in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifier match.

Dax Harwood is calling this the most important match of his career, tweeting out:

"It's almost Wednesday, & you know what that means?! This is probably the most important match of my career. To commemorate a hero, I WANT to win this whole thing. Either way, we'll both give everything we possibly have; for each other, for you guys, & ultimately, for Owen Hart," Dax Harwood tweeted.

What do you make of this latest report? Do you believe there was never any interest on WWE's end in bringing back Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

