WWE reportedly open to more one-off returns following 45-year-old star's comeback to the ring against The Bloodline

WWE producer Jamie Noble's retirement match against The Bloodline on Sunday has reportedly opened up opportunities for more one-off returns, as per the latest reports.

The former ROH star donned his wrestling boots one last time on Sunday at a live event in his home state of West Virginia. He teamed up with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch to take on the Bloodline (sans Roman Reigns). Noble picked up the win for his team after countering Sami Zayn's Spear attempt into a Tiger Driver.

This was the 45-year-old star's first match in over seven years. He was last seen in action in 2015 when he was a part of J&J Security along with Joey Mercury. Noble had recently announced that he'd be wrestling for the last time in his hometown.

It seems like the WWE Producer's final match has now opened up opportunities for more former wrestlers to come back to the squared circle for a match. According to Fightful Select, other wrestlers’ one-off returns are potentially “on the table” after Jamie Noble’s in-ring return.

Bloodline member Sami Zayn sent a message to Jamie Noble after his WWE match

Jamie Noble is a veteran of the squared circle. He kick-started his pro wrestling career in 1995, with his first major exposure in pro wrestling coming from 1999 to 2001 in WCW.

The 45-year-old joined WWE after the Stamford-based promotion acquired WCW. He remained with the company until 2004 before returning in 2005. Noble announced his retirement from pro wrestling in 2009 after suffering a back injury during a match against Sheamus. He has been a producer since then while making sporadic on-screen appearances.

While Jamie Noble may have bested Sami Zayn during their match at the recent house show, the Bloodline member sent a heartfelt message to the former Authority member after their showdown.

"An emotional night. I’m humbled & honored to have had the privilege of sharing the ring with Jamie Noble tonight in his final match. Very few actually know how much Jamie has contributed to this industry. One of the great minds for the business & an unsung hero at @WWE. Grateful," Sami tweeted.

Jamie Noble is expected to continue working with WWE as a producer after his clash with The Bloodline. The 45-year-old has produced some of the best matches in recent history and is a prominent member of the company's production team.

