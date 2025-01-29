WWE reportedly planning massive change to the Royal Rumble

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jan 29, 2025 07:50 GMT
Royal Rumble is scheduled for February 1, 2025
Royal Rumble is scheduled for February 1, 2025 [Image credits: WWE's Instagram handle and website]

A recent report has shed light on WWE's massive plans for the future of the Royal Rumble premium live event. This year's Rumble is stacked with big names, including John Cena.

Royal Rumble is one of the oldest shows of World Wrestling Entertainment. This year's women's competition might showcase some big returns from currently absent stars, including Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella. Meanwhile, some big names are rumored to show up in the men's Rumble as well, like AJ Styles and The Rock.

However, according to a recent report by Fightful Select, WWE might be planning a massive change for the Royal Rumble going forward. The company was reportedly looking to make it a two-night competition, similar to other premium live events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Another report suggested that several top unannounced WWE stars are also expected to be in town for the Royal Rumble.

WWE star Pat McAfee talked about his excitement for the Royal Rumble

RAW commentator Pat McAfee recently talked about the Royal Rumble on his The Pat McAfee Show. The star highlighted that all of his reactions during commentary are genuine as the company never tells him anything beforehand.

McAfee also mentioned that he was excited about the Royal Rumble because he was anticipating what would happen on the show.

"Every single time I go to a WWE event, they don't tell me anything that's gonna happen. Obviously, that's very apparent as you listen to me speak through the entire show, but you literally have no clue what's going to happen next, and that's why it is so magical. Cannot wait for the Royal Rumble this Saturday here in Indianapolis, at beautiful Lucas Oil Stadium," Pat McAfee said.

Check out his post below:

Pat McAfee entered the Royal Rumble last year but hilariously eliminated himself after being scared by Omos. It will be interesting to see if the RAW commentator will return to the ring at this year's Rumble.

Edited by Angana Roy
