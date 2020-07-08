WWE reportedly set to make changes to another Championship belt following the US title

In fact, two more titles could be changed soon in the WWE.

WWE introduced the new United States Championship belt on RAW.

The new US title.

WWE unveiled the new United States Championship design on the most recent episode of RAW, but the company may not be done with the recent trend of revealing new title belts.

Twitter user@BeltFanDan, who has always been the first to break stories with regards to new title designs, was asked whether the WWE plans in unveiling new title belts following the introduction of the US Championship.

It was revealed that the NXT Championship is reportedly going to be replaced with a larger version of the same design.

It was also added that WWE had had new SmackDown Tag Team titles ready since WrestleMania 35 that have, for some unknown reason, not been used till this date.

They've had new SD tags since WM35 they haven't used.



NXT belt is being replaced with a larger version of the same design. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 8, 2020

BeltFanDan also reminded the fans that he had shared a picture of the brand new United States Championship back in December 2019. We should have just believed the man!

Member when I posted in December that the US belt was done and people didn't believe me? pic.twitter.com/srqPBGTwOH — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 8, 2020

Is WWE set to make changes to more titles?

The new United States Championship has divided fan opinion as there are people who like it while others aren't too impressed with the new look. The design of the US title had not been altered since its reintroduction in 2003, and the change had to happen.

Many fans also want the old tag team titles to return to WWE for a while now, and the fact that the company has a fresh design for the SmackDown Tag Team titles is interesting to note. WWE has not brought it to TV despite the design being ready since WrestleMania 35, and we still don't know whether it will replace the current version of the Championship soon.

As for the NXT Championship, Adam Cole and Keith Lee will face each other in a Winner Takes All match on night two of The Great American Bash. The winner will take home the NXT and North American titles. While we already have a spoiler regarding the outcome of the historic match courtesy of Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, the occasion seems perfect to introduce a larger NXT title belt.

WWE seems to be changing things up when it comes to title belts as the IC and US titles have undergone drastic alterations. Which titles would you like to see be changed by the WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.