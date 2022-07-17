WWE is reportedly asking for feedback on Sasha Banks and Naomi

WWE has reportedly asked fans to rate their opinion of WWE Superstars in a survey that included Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Fans were shocked to find out that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company. The two Superstars reportedly walked out before the May 16th episode of WWE RAW as they felt the women's tag team division was not taken seriously. WWE took several actions against the two superstars but they haven't fired them on record.

A new report suggests that the two are still signed with the company. According to PWinsider's Mike Johnson, WWE issued a survey with a list of their superstars to be rated. The list also included the names of The Boss and Glow:

It will be interesting to see if this correlates to anything regarding the future of the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Sasha Banks' asking price for appearances revealed

The Boss is one of the most gifted performers of our generation. Apart from sports entertainment, she has acted in The Mandalorian among other projects outside of WWE.

Fans were disappointed when WWE suspended The Boss and Glow after they walked out of the company. It was reported that their frustration was with the poor booking of the women's tag team division. There has since been no talk of the division and the titles have been vacated.

According to Fightful Select, the former SmackDown Women's Champion's asking price for a signing appearance is $30,000. Sasha Banks has been in high demand since she left WWE. Her prices match up to various legends such as Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair.

It will be interesting to see what The Boss plans on doing for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Naomi is set to make an appearance on Kevin Hart's show Celebrity Game Face.

