Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and cover all the latest news and rumors related to WWE.

We take a look at the released WWE Superstar who believes he should have been put over by John Cena, the three names Shawn Michales sees as the future of NXT, and more.

Before we get to that, let us get past the headline-makers of the day:

Real reason why Cain Velasquez was released

WWE have reportedly released Cain Velasquez but are yet to officially announce it. The former MMA star had one pay-per-view match in the company where he lost to Brock Lesnar.

Now, Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue has some inside scoop on why Cain was released. Colohue reports that the company were unhappy that he hid his injury while signing the contract and adding to that, he announced that he was going to be in the Royal Rumble while WWE wanted to keep it a secret.

"The WWE believed he was well aware of his injury when he signed the contract. That rubbed some people the wrong way. That's something I've reported on before and something that's really been quite public knowledge for a while. Then he announced that he was going to be in the Rumble. Where of course he wasn't, in the end, in the Royal Rumble."

"He was there to talk about plans for him, contract details going forward. He wasn't supposed to let on that he was there. So firstly, he doesn't say what he should be saying. Then he says what he shouldn't be saying. And then he shows what he shouldn't be showing."

Overall, Cain Velasquez was reportedly not ready to make his return to the ring when WWE wanted him to and he was also not looking good in training. The company finally decided to take the big step and release him instead of having him on the books with no real plans set for him.