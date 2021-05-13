WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H considered former champion 'beneath him', former World champion being buried? (May 13, 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a look at why Triple H refused to lose to a former IC Champion, why WWE is 'burying' a multi-time WWE Champion and details regarding the possible return of Brock Lesnar.

There has been a lot of speculation as to when The Beast Incarnate will return to WWE. There have also been rumors suggesting that the former WWE Champion may be AEW-bound. We will be taking a detailed look at what is in store for Brock Lesnar and many other topics.

So without any further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the big stories of the day:

#5 WWE legend Triple H refused to lose to D'Lo Brown

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke to Smackbusters and talked about the time when he was in charge of writing. He remembered a time when former WWE Champion Triple H refused to job to D'Lo Brown.

It was during DX's feud with Nation of Domination that Russo wanted Triple H to put former IC Champion D'Lo Brown over. However, The Game refused despite having defeated D'Lo multiple times in the past:

''I remember one night at RAW, Triple H refused to put D'lo Brown over. First of all, if you know D'Lo, he's the nicest guy in the world. D'Lo is the nicest guy in the world, then all of a sudden Triple H didn't want to put him over and I remember turning to him and saying,'' said Russo. ''It was almost like D'lo was beneath him. Not in my eyes, he wasn't."

It is rumored that Triple H did not like losing to superstars he felt were not on his level. While many fans have often criticized Triple H for burying talent, it can not be denied that Triple H has also helped several younger talents get over.

1 / 4 NEXT