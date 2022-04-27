WWE's possible blunt internal opinion of Ryback - Reports

The report general consensus among WWE officials about Ryback is that he's a "head case."

The former Intercontinental Champion parted ways with WWE six years ago. It's been about four years since he last had a match, as per his in-ring record. The behemoth is considered one of the most controversial entities in the pro-wrestling world by many.

As per a report by Ringside News, there's not much hope when it comes to a potential WWE return. Sources close to RSN stated that Ryback is considered a risk. WWE officials also consider him a "head case."

"The conversation seems to be out there about who WWE is interested in. We can confirm one thing: Ryback doesn't stand much of a chance for a return. We were told that, he is seen as "a risk, and the general consensus on him is that he's a head case," wrote Steve Carrier.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier The conversation seems to be out there about who WWE is interested in. We can confirm one thing: Ryback doesn't stand much of a chance for a return.



We were told that, Ryback is seen as "a risk, and the general consensus on him is that he's a head case." The conversation seems to be out there about who WWE is interested in. We can confirm one thing: Ryback doesn't stand much of a chance for a return.We were told that, Ryback is seen as "a risk, and the general consensus on him is that he's a head case."

Ryback has never shied away from bashing WWE on social media

Over the past six years, The Big Guy has put WWE on blast on various occasions. He has been pretty vocal about his former employer on Twitter. Some of his tweets targeting the promotion have received criticism as well.

He recently shared an update about his future in pro-wrestling and made it known that he will never sign a full-time contract again:

“I’ve no interest in signing a contract ever again. ‘Hey, I’ll go sit in the bleachers and you figure out what to do with me.’ Never again. I’ve learned, I never should have [signed a contract], but we all do in that position because it’s your dream. But it’s strictly business and that’s that.” [30:57-31:22]

The ex-WWE star has made controversial comments about Vince McMahon in the past. He was quite critical of a recent SmackDown segment featuring Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Drew Gulak. He hinted in a tweet that McMahon loves to portray authority figures as weak on television.

Were you a fan of The Big Guy during his WWE run? Do you think he could've become a bigger deal if he wasn't released in 2016?

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Anirudh