"It's one of his lifelong fetishes" - Former WWE star makes bold claim about Vince McMahon after SmackDown segment

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has reacted to how Vince McMahon booked the contract signing segment between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey on SmackDown. It ended with Drew Gulak getting attacked. He made an odd claim about the WWE Chairman's booking habits.

The former 205 Live star was in charge of mediating the contract signing between the two female stars. The segment ended with Rousey locking Gulak in an Armbar to send a message to Flair ahead of their 'I Quit' Match at WrestleMania Backlash. The show will take place in Providence, RI, on May 8th.

Ryback, who left WWE in 2016, was critical of the segment and how Gulak was portrayed. He took to Twitter to claim that Vince McMahon loves making authority figures look weak on television.

Here is what the former Intercontinental Champion tweeted:

Vince McMahon made his WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania 38

After nearly a decade away from the ring, Vince McMahon wrestled a match earlier this month. He defeated Pat McAfee on Night Two of WrestleMania 38 immediately after the SmackDown commentator won his scheduled match against Austin Theory.

The WWE Chairman hit a few clotheslines and didn't take any offense before punting an American football into McAfee to get the win. As he and Theory stood tall and celebrated, Stone Cold Steve Austin's music played and he came down to the ring.

The Texas Rattlesnake hit stunners on both heels, with the one on McMahon being completely botched. Austin also hit one on Pat McAfee, who claimed he had no idea this would happen. This entire segment was well-received by fans, as it showcased the best side of sports entertainment.

After returning backstage, Vince McMahon was reportedly "all smiles and didn't seem bothered by the botch." Furthermore, wrestlers and staff who watched the match backstage seemed to have a good laugh over their boss taking a bump like that.

