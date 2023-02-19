WWE's current plan on Sami Zayn being added to WrestleMania 39 main event - Reports

Sami Zayn enjoyed a brilliant night at Elimination Chamber as he came within inches of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. The Canadian star may have lost, but fans are still pushing for him to challenge The Tribal Chief again at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns is now scheduled to face Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. However, the fact that Zayn lost via shenanigans and his post-match Helluva Kick on The Big Uce could raise some interesting questions for the coming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

There is certainly a lot of interest for Sami Zayn to be added to the WrestleMania 39 main event, as discussed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer reported that WWE's plan was for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes to remain a singles match, but it could always change:

"I know what the plan was as of, even a week ago, and it was Roman and Cody. It’s not Sami being thrown in. Could they do it? Of course, they could. They can always change. I thought, watching the Cody interview with Sami, ‘Maybe you do make it a three-way,’ you know, just do something to make it a three-way," said Dave Meltzer. (5:26-5:50)

It will be interesting to see if WWE diverts from its original WrestleMania plans for Sami Zayn, as several other superstars will be affected by it. The 'Mania headliner has been changed to a triple threat quite a few times in recent years, most notably in 2014 as Daniel Bryan forced his way into the main event.

What were WWE's original plans for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39?

While it is unknown whether this remains the direction following Elimination Chamber, the original plan called for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to reunite before facing The Usos at WrestleMania. The two did share the ring at the end of the premium live event, but they didn't embrace it yet.

Jey Uso, who was rumored to turn on Zayn during the match, remained on the fence at Elimination Chamber. This might be a clue that WWE is still considering adding the former Honorary Uce to the World Title match.

Whatever direction the storyline goes in, this WrestleMania season promises to be one of the most exciting periods WWE has seen in possibly a decade.

