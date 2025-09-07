WWE's current plan after taking Wade Barrett off TV - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 07, 2025 01:55 GMT
Wade Barrett (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Wade Barrett's future has been up in the air since he was suddenly pulled from the WWE SmackDown commentary team. WWE's latest plans amid his absence have now been revealed.

During last night's SmackDown in Chicago, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were noticeably absent from the commentary duties. Tessitore reportedly took some time off for college football.

As for the former Nexus leader, PWInsider learned that he will be 'off the road' moving forward and will no longer be calling even RAW.

This comes in the wake of his apparent backstage issues with Nikki Bella, who voiced her frustration over Wade Barrett's "desperate" remarks at Clash in Paris. His sudden removal from commentary has some fans wondering if he has backstage heat. However, that is not the case.

The two have since smoothed things over, and the former Divas Champion has apologized to the commentator.

In Wade Barrett's absence, Corey Graves filled in for him last night, and the current plan is for him and Michael Cole to continue calling both RAW and SmackDown for the next couple of months.

Wade Barrett addresses ongoing WWE rumors surrounding his status

Earlier today, Wade Barrett took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to clear things up, saying he took a planned two-week personal time off and would return to commentary soon.

"I usually ignore BS reports like this, but it’s causing needless hate to be spewed towards people I work with. WWE have kindly given me a couple of weeks off for personal time (booked nine months ago), and then I’m back to business as usual. A complete non-story. The end," Barrett wrote on X.
You can check out his tweet here.

Fans will be in for a treat this upcoming Monday when AJ Lee reportedly makes her return to RAW for the first time since 2015.

Will she and CM Punk lay out a challenge to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins for a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza? Fans must tune in to find out.

Edited by Neda Ali
