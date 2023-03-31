WWE's plans for absent 43-year-old star "on hold" until after WrestleMania 39 - Reports

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 39, is upon us. Some significant surprises could be in store, with many superstars currently absent from RAW and SmackDown. However, one such name might not be back until after The Show of Shows is over.

Shinsuke Nakamura has not been seen on WWE television since November last year, leading to fans questioning whether he was still in the company. The two-time Intercontinental Champion hasn't left, despite his last match coming at a Live Event in January.

Nakamura is likely to return after WrestleMania 39, with Dave Meltzer providing a mini-update on him in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He reported that the former United States Champion is "on hold" until after this weekend's Premium Live Event.

Here is what Meltzer wrote:

“Regarding questions about Nakamura, we’re told he’s on hold until after WrestleMania,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy It's been 60 days since Shinsuke Nakamura has worked a match. 132 days since he worked a televised match & 146 days since his last win. In that time he has only had 17 matches in WWE (plus the Muta match). What are they doing with him right now? It's been 60 days since Shinsuke Nakamura has worked a match. 132 days since he worked a televised match & 146 days since his last win. In that time he has only had 17 matches in WWE (plus the Muta match). What are they doing with him right now? https://t.co/AorHZ3ttZM

There is no word on why Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't appeared for months on end, but it seems like he will grace our screens again soon. Whether he returns as a surprise on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 or a few weeks later, fans will be excited to see the Japanese star back in the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura is in town for WWE WrestleMania 39 week

While WWE's plans for him remain a mystery, Nakamura is in Los Angeles for the company's biggest week of the year. He hosted a party to celebrate The Great Muta's pending induction into the WWE Hall of Fame:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year's Day event as part of the latter's farewell tour. Since then, the 2018 Royal Rumble winner hasn't been in the spotlight at all.

It remains to be seen if he will be used on-screen during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Hopefully, after these busy few days, Triple H can push Nakamura to a level similar to his time in NXT.

