WWE's views and plans for Dominik Mysterio after main eventing WWE RAW reported

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio, with his family by his side, went one on one with The Monday Night Messiah's most trusted disciple, Murphy in a Street Fight. That match main event WWE RAW and didn't disappoint any fans. Both Dominik Mysterio and Murphy pushed each other to the limit, and WWE fans got a chance to watch what Dominik Mysterio is capable of.

Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut at WWE SummerSlam in a Street Fight against Seth Rollins. At the PPV, Mysterio came up short but had a fantastic debut. In the following weeks, Dominik Mysterio teamed up with his father and faced Seth Rollins and Murphy twice.

Towards the end of the main event, Dominik Mysterio and his family started assaulting Murphy with kendo sticks while he was entangled in the ring ropes. Murphy forfeited the match when he couldn't handle any more shots from the Mysterio family.

Plans for Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

PW Insider is reporting that the company views Dominik Mysterio in the top 25% of WWE RAW Superstars. That means Mysterio is among the top three or four babyfaces on WWE RAW. As far as plans for his push goes, the report noted that WWE would be continuing with the push.

Dominik Mysterio has had a great showing since his debut on WWE SummerSlam a few weeks ago. WWE fans certainly enjoy his performance and would love to see him more often on WWE RAW. It was earlier revealed that Dominik and Rey Mysterio had a unique idea about how Dominik's debut should have played out, but Vince McMahon disagreed with them, so fans didn't get a chance to watch the plan come to fruition

Is Seth Rollins done with the Mysterio family?

Seth Rollins was surprisingly missing in action on the recent episode of WWE RAW. The Monday Night Messiah has been feuding with Rey Mysterio since May. His feud with Dominik Mysterio officially took flight after Rollins beat Rey Mysterio in an Eye For An Eye Match. Not much is known about Seth Rollins next move, but a report hinted at what WWE had planned for him initially.