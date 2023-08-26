WWE seemingly nixed major segment from SmackDown

A major segment scheduled for tonight is no longer listed on the SmackDown preview on WWE's official website.

Many plans for tonight's edition of SmackDown likely had to be changed due to the tragic passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. Triple H broke the news yesterday on social media, and it was later disclosed that Wyatt's death was the result of a heart attack. The tributes for Wyatt continue to be shared as he was a one-of-a-kind performer who inspired a lot of people.

Last week on SmackDown, Kayla Braxton approached Paul Heyman, and he announced that Jimmy Uso will be returning on tonight's show. Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother Jey at SummerSlam and cost him the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso's appearance tonight on SmackDown is no longer listed for WWE's preview of tonight's show on the company's official website. Iyo Sky is set to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Zelina Vega tonight, and Grayson Waller will battle United States Champion Rey Mysterio in a non-title match.

Jey Uso walks out on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline storyline took another twist when Jey Uso "quit" the company on the August 11th edition of the blue brand.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were cutting a promo in the ring when Jimmy Uso interrupted. Jimmy Uso explained that he didn't want to lose his brother, and that is why he prevented Jey from becoming Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns demanded that Jey Uso acknowledge him, but a brawl broke out instead. Jey cleared the ring and then confronted his brother on the entrance ramp. Uso leveled Jimmy with a Superkick to the face and then claimed that he was out of The Bloodline and leaving the company. He made his way through the crowd and has not appeared on the blue brand since.

The crumbling of The Bloodline has made for compelling television, but storylines will likely not matter to most fans tonight. Bray Wyatt's shocking death is at the front of everyone's mind, and it could be an emotional episode of the blue brand tonight.

