WWE set to make history in Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel - Reports

WWE will be making history this year following Crown Jewel 2024 on November 2. The Premium Live Event will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this year.

The promotion has had a tremendous amount of success with international Premium Live Events, but the company will be making history later this year. WRKD Wrestling is reporting that the company will be hosting an episode of WWE RAW in Ryadh, Saudi Arabia this year. The episode will be taped on November 3, the Sunday following Crown Jewel 2024, and will air the following night, on November 4.

General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh recently discussed the idea of bringing major Premium Live Events to Saudi Arabia as well, including Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel 2023 last year.

Vince Russo claims WWE rushed RAW star's latest feud

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the promotion following this week's episode of RAW for rushing the feud between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed.

During this past Monday's episode of RAW, Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman squared off in a singles match, but it ended in a no contest. However, the action spilled out of the arena and into the parking lot. Reed connected with a massive Tsunami Splash on The Monster of All Monsters while he was on top of a car.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that he would have had Reed attack several more people before getting involved in a rivalry with Strowman. He claimed that the promotion was rushing the rivalry on the red brand and it should have been built up more.

"First of all, if I'm writing the show, I am Tsumaning ten people before I ever get to Braun Strowman. They rushed this. Who are the two people he Tsunami-ed? That should have gone on for a while. They definitely gone [sic] too fast with this." [From 53:58 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Braun Strowman defeated Omos at Crown Jewel 2022 and claimed The Nigerian Giant was the largest human he had ever seen in his life. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Crown Jewel 2024 and the following episode of RAW later this year in Saudi Arabia.

