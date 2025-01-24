WWE set to make history with SNME broadcast - Reports

WWE will be making history this weekend with Saturday Night's Main Event. The special event will take place at the Frost Bank Center this Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

According to a new report by WrestleVotes, the promotion will broadcast Saturday Night's Main Event on Sirius XM this weekend. The show will be available to listen to on Channel 85 on Sirius XM this Saturday night.

"In a clear sign of their sustained popularity, WWE and SiriusXM will broadcast the audio of Saturday Night’s Main Event live on NBC Sports SiriusXM Channel 85 this weekend."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Saturday Night's Main Event is shaping up to be an exciting show this weekend. Gunther will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. Bron Breakker is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus, and it is the only title The Celtic Warrior has not won during his career. Braun Strowman will also be in action against Jacob Fatu.

Rhea Ripley is also set to defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are also set to have a contract signing ahead of their ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1.

Vince Russo suggests major WWE star should be at Saturday Night's Main Event

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that John Cena make an appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

The Cenation Leader appeared at Money in the Bank 2024 and announced that he would be retiring at the end of 2025. The legend has already revealed that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event next month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo discussed Cena's absence from WWE television following his appearance on the red brand's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month. The legend stated that Cena should appear at the event this weekend and noted that the company had not advertised it.

"He [John Cena] should at least be on Saturday Night’s Main Event. I don’t think they ever advertised that. He should at least be on that." [From 1:05:48 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The return of Saturday Night's Main Event was a success last month. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises planned for the show this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback