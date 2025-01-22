Gunther sends warning to Jey Uso ahead of championship match

WWE Superstar Gunther sent a warning to Jey Uso ahead of their highly-anticipated match this weekend. The leader of Imperium is scheduled to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Main Event Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The former Intercontinental Champion confronted Uso this past Monday night on WWE RAW and claimed that he was the mascot for the company. Jey Uso fired back and said that he was the mascot, and the fans were his team, and they would be with him during the title match on Saturday night.

The World Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram to share a highlight from one of his victories over Uso in the past. The veteran defeated Uso in the King of the Ring tournament last year and successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against him on the February 19, 2024 episode of RAW. The RAW star claimed that history would be repeating itself at Saturday Night's Main Event:

"History repeats itself this Saturday. Jey Uso fails again," he wrote.

The 37-year-old hasn't defended the World Heavyweight Championship on television since defeating Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.

Bill Apter predicts Gunther will hold the World Heavyweight Championship until WWE WrestleMania 41

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted that Gunther would remain champion until at least WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter stated that Jey Uso was already very popular among WWE fans and didn't need to become champion. He added that The Ring General should hold the title until The Show of Shows later this year:

"It's gonna be a great match. But 'Yeet' rhymes with beat. Unfortunately, Jey Uso, fabulous as he is, is not the guy to take the title away from Gunther. He's over huge; he doesn't need the belt. Gunther needs to keep the belt, at least, until WrestleMania," he said. [From 10:20 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Jey Uso captured the Intercontinental Championship last year but didn't hold the title for too long before losing it back to Bron Breakker. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar walks out of Saturday Night's Main Event as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

