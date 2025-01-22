Gunther issues ominous congratulations following WWE RAW

Gunther has been the WWE World Heavyweight Champion for almost six months. The Austrian grappler has dominated all challengers and is currently preparing for key opponents in the near future. Following this week's RAW on the road to SNME and Royal Rumble, Gunther has issued a dark congratulatory message.

The Ring General is set for his third televised one-on-one bout with Jey Uso. Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship over Uso on RAW in February 2024 and defeated him in a King of the Ring Semi-Final match last May. The Imperium leader went on to win the tournament and will now defend his title against The Bloodline member at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Monday's live RAW featured the latest in-ring showdown between Main Event Jey and the former WALTER. Despite Uso getting the upper hand, Gunther spoke backstage after the segment and congratulated Uso on his upcoming funeral.

"OK. I would say I made my point clear, and it happens to the very best. For tonight... congratulations, Jey Uso. You officially signed a contract to your funeral. I'll be delivering," Gunther said.

Gunther and Jey have also worked non-televised singles matches in WWE. Currently, Uso has won two of those matches, while Gunther has won ten.

Updated lineup for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

World Wrestling Entertainment is just days away from presenting the first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025, this coming weekend at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Below is the updated lineup:

Royal Rumble Contract Signing for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens; Shawn Michaels to moderate

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

SNME XXXVIII is scheduled to air live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock in the United States. WWE will then present its 38th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

