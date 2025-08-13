WWE set to make major change to John Cena's final match - Reports

WWE is reportedly set to make a major change to John Cena's final match with the company. The Cenation Leader lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam 2025.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, the promotion may be planning on changing the date of John Cena's final match to go against AEW Worlds End on December 27. Cena was originally penciled in to have his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event later this year in December.

"Originally, the final John Cena match was gonna be in early December at Saturday Night's Main Event. This is not confirmed, but it does look like there is now a discussion that that date will be moved so it will be head-to-head with AEW Worlds End," said Alvarez. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The former champion and Cody Rhodes teamed up this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match. Paul confronted the 48-year-old earlier in the show, and it was announced that they would be having a match at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Vince Russo mocks John Cena's WWE heel turn

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently mocked John Cena's heel turn in the company and claimed it was a failure.

Cena turned babyface ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam and was attacked by Brock Lesnar at the end of the PLE. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo suggested that Cena's time as a heel was a monumental failure.

"I'm begging you to challenge me. Cena's heel turn had to be one of, if not the biggest, epic failure in the history of the business. There have been swings and misses, and that's gonna happen. But for a guy like Cena on a spot like this on a farewell tour, I cannot think of anything else that was a bigger flop than this." [From 04:28 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Cena and Lesnar in the months ahead.

