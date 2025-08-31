WWE spoiler on Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 31, 2025 01:39 GMT
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns is gearing up for a first-time-ever match at WWE Clash in Paris. Ahead of the event, backstage plans for The Original Tribal Chief have been revealed.

After getting robbed of his sneakers multiple times, Roman Reigns will finally get the chance to settle the score when he faces Bronson Reed in France. This will be the OTC's first singles premium live event match since WrestleMania XL. The match between the two men is billed as Tribal Chief vs. Tribal Thief.

Earlier today, Cory Hays of BodySlam.net reported that the early rundown has listed Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed as the opening match of Clash in Paris.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

This all but confirms that Seth Rollins will headline the show. He is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Elsewhere on the card, Becky Lynch will put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Nikki Bella. Meanwhile, Rusev and Sheamus will look to end their rivalry in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match.

John Cena will also be in action as he squares off against Logan Paul. In a last-minute addition, it was announced that The Wyatt Sicks will defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits.

Will Roman Reigns leave WWE?

Speaking on What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, the OG Bloodline leader addressed the idea of leaving WWE for Hollywood.

Reigns made it clear that he has no plans to step away from wrestling to pursue full-time acting.

"I wanted to be the first guy who could do both. D**m near lead a movie and then also still main event a pay-per-view. I don't want to stop being a WWE Superstar in order to wear other hats. I'm always going to be a WWE Superstar. I'm always going to be Roman Reigns."

The OTC's schedule has slowed down in recent years, especially since he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship last year. Is he going to take another time off after the Clash in Paris? Only time will tell.

Edited by Neda Ali
