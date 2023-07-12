WWE star reportedly struck hard during RAW main event ahead of backstage altercation

There has been an update regarding the legitimate backstage altercation following the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day battled Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins in a 6-man tag team match in last night's main event. The match was set up earlier in the night as The Judgment Day attacked Seth Rollins from behind ahead of his scheduled match against Dominik Mysterio. Owens and Zayn made the save and teamed up with Rollins in the main event.

Last night's main event on WWE RAW did not go smoothly, leading to an altercation backstage. It was reported earlier that there was an argument backstage over the match being "clunky" and several spots being missed, but it never got physical.

According to an update from Fightful Select, Kevin Owens exited the arena almost immediately following the match due to prior commitments. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was struck pretty hard during the match, but the report noted that they hadn't heard anything besides frustration over how the match played out last night on WWE RAW.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists There was an argument backstage following RAW involving members of the main event, Judgment Day, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins



The brunt of the issue was how the match went , apparently some spots didn't go as initially planned & were "clunky"



- PWInsider There was an argument backstage following RAW involving members of the main event, Judgment Day, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Seth RollinsThe brunt of the issue was how the match went , apparently some spots didn't go as initially planned & were "clunky"- PWInsider https://t.co/FW8zLZdQQN

Former WWE Vince Russo writer criticizes Seth Rollins

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' segment to kick off last night's edition of WWE RAW.

The Visionary interrupted Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley with a plate of wings to play to the Buffalo crowd. Seth laughed at the idea of Dominik Mysterio wanting to face him again but accepted the challenge. The Judgment Day attacked Rollins before the singles match, and it led to the 6-man tag team match as the main event.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo called World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins a "goof" for showing up with a plate of buffalo wings last night on RAW:

"So Balor comes out, Priest comes out, Dom and Rhea are gonna diffuse the situation. All of a sudden, here comes Seth Rollins, and he's got a plate of food from catering. So, immediately my mind goes to what is this goof doing this week? Can you imagine Austin coming out with a tray of food? What's this goof doing this week? I didn't put the pieces together. So when he says, 'We came here to party and I gotta play the Buffalo Wings.' Are you kidding me? Is this show a rib?" [From 11:20 - 12:15]

The Judgment Day has had issues as of late but were able to pick up a big victory in the main event of last night's show. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the popular faction as the road toward WWE SummerSlam 2023 continues.

Did you enjoy last night's main event on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes