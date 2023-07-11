Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Seth Rollins walking out to the arena during the opening segment of RAW.

The Visionary interrupted a Judgment Day segment on this week's RAW. Rollins made his way out with a plate of buffalo wings and claimed that he was out to party in Buffalo, NY. He laughed over the idea of Dominik Mysterio defeating him in a one-on-one competition later in the evening.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why Rollins was being so goofy. He claimed that he did not understand the meaning of the promo until The Visionary clarified that he was making a pun on Buffalo Wings since RAW was emanating from Buffalo, NY.

"So Balor comes out, Priest comes out, Dom and Rhea are gonna diffuse the situation. All of a sudden, here comes Seth Rollins, and he's got a plate of food from catering. So, immediately my mind goes to what is this goof doing this week? Can you imagine Austin coming out with a tray of food? What's this goof doing this week? I didn't put the pieces together. So when he says, 'We came here to party and I gotta play the Buffalo Wings.' Are you kidding me? Is this show a rib?" [From 11:20 - 12:15]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Seth Rollins was in the main event of RAW this week

The Visionary was set for one-on-one action against "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. However, the match never got underway as Dom initiated an unprovoked attack on him. Finn Balor and Damian Priest also joined in, making it a three-on-one beatdown.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens then rushed in to make the save, leading to a six-man tag team matchup for the main event. Rollins, Zayn, and KO teamed up against the nefarious trio of Dom, Balor, and Priest.

Judgment Day seemed to be in sync as they won the match after Priest hit Zayn with the South of Heaven, followed by a Coup de Grace by Finn Balor.

With this win, the Gothic faction proved that there are no differences within the ranks, and they are ready to take over the red brand.

What did you think of Seth Rollins' performance on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes