WWE stars reportedly frustrated with recent departures

WWE has released many talents this year, including several former champions and some who never got the chance to wrestle a match. Backstage sources have disclosed some of the internal reactions to cuts.

WWE often makes talent cuts after WrestleMania, and the first round of releases this year came two weeks after Mania 40. Jinder Mahal, Cameron Grimes, and Xia Lia were among the seven stars who were let go. The next mass release came on May 3, just hours before Backlash. Boa and Valentina Feroz were released, along with three others and five talents who never got the chance to wrestle.

The recent releases have been a hot topic of discussion among the wrestlers and staff. Fightful Select reported that last week's releases were a common topic of conversation backstage at Tuesday's NXT taping.

A source reported that there has been frustration over the cuts within the company. This coincides with fan complaints that the promotion releases stars after its most successful event ever. Furthermore, frustration towards some of the cuts was described as prevalent.

Gable Steveson's statement on his WWE release

Gable Steveson signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and was immediately treated as a big deal. He made a few special appearances on TV and has worked more than a dozen matches since July 2023.

Steveson left the company with an undefeated record. He made his TV in-ring debut at NXT's Great American Bash 2023, fighting Baron Corbin to a double count-out.

Steveson's manager, Dave Martin, issued a statement to Ariel Helwani in which he thanked the company and fans. The 23-year-old, who has heard from multiple NFL teams and is training MMA with Kill Cliff FC, is teasing big news in the near future.

"Gable Steveson is very grateful for the opportunities he had with WWE and would like to thank everybody in the organization who helped him get there. He would also like to thank all the fans who have supported him on his professional wrestling journey. Now, Gable is ready to resume competing against elite-level competition and looks forward to sharing big news with you all very soon," reads the statement.

Steveson's older brother, Bobby Steveson, is still under contract with WWE. He is a regular in NXT, known as Damon Kemp.

