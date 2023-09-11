WWE Superstars' India trip was "pretty rough" - Reports

Last Friday, WWE's second Superstar Spectacle event emanated from Hyderabad, India. The show featured top superstars such as John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and many more.

The night started with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens teaming up with Drew McIntyre to take on Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher. Indian fans were lucky to witness two championship matches at the show. Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Title against Shanky, and Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Championship against Natalya.

The night's highlight was Seth Rollins and John Cena beating Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match.

Most fans know that the life of a WWE Superstar is not easy. They are always on the road, traveling to venues worldwide to entertain their fans. Last Friday, many talents were in Hyderabad for Superstar Spectacle.

A report by PW Insider claimed that the performers reached the USA safely and were back on the road. While their trip to India was "pretty rough," the crowd in India was thunderous and electric.

"We are told that the trip was pretty rough in that it was in the area of 19 hours flights each way, with the talents landing, going right into media interviews, then performing live and heading right back to the airport for another 19-hour flight."

What did John Cena say to the crowd in attendance after winning his match at WWE Superstar Spectacle?

The main event of Superstar Spectacle saw John Cena and Seth Rollins beat Imperium's Kaiser and Vinci in a tag team match. The bout ended when Cena and Rollins simultaneously hit their opponents with the Attitude Adjustment and the Pedigree for the pinfall.

Before the 16-time WWE world champion made his way to the back, he took the mic and told the crowd how grateful he was to perform for them. He also added that he had waited for that moment for over twenty years. Fans were ecstatic about The Cenation Leader's presence and gave him a warm reception.

