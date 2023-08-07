WWE Superstars were planning on having family at SummerSlam before they were removed from the show - Reports

WWE SummerSlam may have been a massive success, but originally, a few more matches were supposedly planned for the card. Runtime was given as one of the reasons for the company to not have several matches on the card. According to reports, several WWE stars had planned for their family to be at SummerSlam before they were moved from the card.

At no point had Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' match, or the one between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley been advertised for SummerSlam. However, the booking had been heavily implying it and apparently, they were planning for the card.

Heading into the event though, neither match was advertised and changes were made to the plans.

According to reports by Fightful Select, even the stars involved in the matches had expected to be performing at the show. They had even planned for their family and friends to attend SummerSlam before the changes were made to the show.

𝕋𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕢 - 𝔽𝕒𝕟 𝔸𝕔𝕔𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥 🌟 @BigTimeClaymore



Not even including the video packages before each match.



They could've easily found a room for Becky vs Trish with giving it enough time as well. WWE spent 10 to 15 minutes at least on commercials between matches and the intro at the beginning of the show.Not even including the video packages before each match.They could've easily found a room for Becky vs Trish with giving it enough time as well. pic.twitter.com/zEmWuTjRqZ

This comes after multiple reports of stars being frustrated backstage over how WWE handled the women's division. Lynch and Stratus are advertised to be facing each other a week later in the Winnipeg episode of RAW. As for Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, nothing is confirmed yet.

